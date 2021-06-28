Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lululemon Athletica is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$979m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$965m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

Thus, Lululemon Athletica has an ROCE of 29%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Lululemon Athletica's returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 29% and the business has deployed 181% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If Lululemon Athletica can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

In Conclusion...

In short, we'd argue Lululemon Athletica has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 392% return they've received over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

