Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Increased by 12.01% to 497.91

The average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) has been revised to 497.91 / share. This is an increase of 12.01% from the prior estimate of 444.50 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 625.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.31% from the latest reported closing price of 491.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.41%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 122,554K shares. The put/call ratio of LULU is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 4,773K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 5.27% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,690K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,696K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,604K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 3,055K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,511K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Lululemon Athletica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

