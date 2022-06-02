Lululemon Athletica Lifts FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting results for first quarter on Thursday, Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) lifted its outlook for the full year 2022.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects revenues of $7.610 billion to $7.710 billion and adjusted earnings of $9.35 to $9.50 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $9.28 per share and revenues of $7.54 billion.

Previously, the company expected revenues of $7.490 billion to $7.615 billion and earnings of $9.15 to $9.35 per share for the year.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.750 billion to $1.775 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.82 to $1.87 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.77 per share and revenues of $1.71 billion.

