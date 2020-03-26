Lululemon Athletica Is Providing Financial Support for Its Store Ambassadors Impacted by COVID-19

While Congress was putting together a massive $2 trillion stimulus bill that includes sending direct payments to Americans, some companies have already stepped up with financial assistance for their employees affected by COVID-19.

On March 24, lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) CEO Calvin McDonald announced on Twitter that the company was setting up a $2 million Ambassador Relief Fund to assist ambassador studio owners during this difficult time. "The fund provides basic operating cost coverage to sweat businesses that have been affected by COVID-19," McDonald said.

Image source: Getty Images.

Protecting its most valuable asset

Lululemon has closed all its stores in North America and Europe through April 5, although that could be extended if the circumstances change. Lululemon originally announced on March 15 that it would close all stores in North America and Europe through March 27. However, customers can still shop online and through the mobile app, and all employees will continue to be paid for scheduled work during the closure.

Lululemon's ambassadors are a key part of its branding effort in local communities around the world. In partnership with the company, ambassadors help test new products and gather valuable feedback from customers. This is a crucial asset that Lululemon doesn't want to lose to the unemployed pool.

The yoga-inspired retailer has plenty of resources to take care of its staff. As of Nov. 3, 2019, Lululemon held $586 million in cash and no debt on its balance sheet. The company made a profit of $566 million on a trailing-12-month basis through the quarter ended in November. Lululemon will announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings later today after the market close.

10 stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lululemon Athletica wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Ballard owns shares of Lululemon Athletica. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Lululemon Athletica and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.