Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $119.81 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $434.50 million, or $3.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $562.48 million or $4.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $2.77 billion from $2.13 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $119.81 Mln. vs. $434.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.94 vs. $3.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.26 -Revenue (Q4): $2.77 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.93 - $2.00 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.890 - $1.930 Bln

