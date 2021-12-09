Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $187.79 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $143.64 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $211.30 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.6% to $1.45 billion from $1.11 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $187.79 Mln. vs. $143.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.44 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.41 -Revenue (Q3): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.125 - $2.165 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.69 - $7.76 Full year revenue guidance: $6.250 - $6.290 Bln

