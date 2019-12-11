Markets
LULU

Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $125.98 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $94.41 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.5% to $916.14 million from $747.66 million last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $125.98 Mln. vs. $94.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.96 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $916.14 Mln vs. $747.66 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.13 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.315 - $1.330 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 - $4.78 Full year revenue guidance: $3.895 - $3.910 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LULU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular