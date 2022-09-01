Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $289.5 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $208.1 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $281.0 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $1.87 billion from $1.45 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $289.5 Mln. vs. $208.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.26 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.86 -Revenue (Q2): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.90-$1.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.780-$1.805 bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.75-$9.90 Full year revenue guidance: $7.865-$7.940 bln

