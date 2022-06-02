Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $190.00 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $144.96 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.9% to $1.61 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $190.00 Mln. vs. $144.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.48 vs. $1.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q1): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.82 - $1.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.750 - $1.775 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $9.35 - $9.50 Full year revenue guidance: $7.610 - $7.710 Bln

