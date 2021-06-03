Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $144.96 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $28.63 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $152.25 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 89.2% to $1.23 billion from $0.65 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $152.25 Mln. vs. $30.68 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q1): $1.23 Bln vs. $0.65 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.15. Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.30 - $1.33 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.73 - 6.86 Full year revenue guidance: $5.825 - $5.905 Bln

