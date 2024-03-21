Lululemon Athletica Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $669.47 million, or $5.29 per share. This compares with $119.81 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $3.21 billion from $2.77 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $669.47 Mln. vs. $119.81 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.29 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.21 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: f $2.35 to $2.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.175 to $2.200 Bln

