Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

December 05, 2024 — 04:12 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $351.87 million, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $248.71 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320.84 million or $2.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $2.396 billion from $2.204 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $351.87 Mln. vs. $248.71 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.87 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.396 Bln vs. $2.204 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.56 to $5.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.475 - $3.510 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $14.08 - $14.16 Full year revenue guidance: $10.452 - $10.487 B

RTTNews
