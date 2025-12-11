Lululemon Athletica Inc. Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) revealed earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $306.835 million, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $351.870 million, or $2.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $2.565 billion from $2.396 billion last year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

