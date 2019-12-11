Lululemon Athletica forecasts holiday quarter profit below estimates, shares fall
Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O forecast profit for the all-important holiday quarter largely below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, sending the apparel maker's shares down 5% in extended trading.
The company has been offering heavier discounts on its apparel and accessories as competition in the athleisure space heats up with brands such as Sweden's H&M HMb.ST offering similar products at cheaper prices, in addition to pressure from sportswear leader Nike Inc NKE.N.
Lululemon had 46% of its apparel on sale on its U.S. website during the third quarter, compared with last year's 39%, according to brokerage UBS. Morgan Stanley's discount tracker also found that the company's mark-down levels climbed in September.
Lululemon expects to earn between $2.10 and $2.13 per share in the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share.
It forecast fourth-quarter revenue to between $1.32 billion and $1.33 billion, also largely below Wall Street estimates.
Total comparable sales rose 17% on a constant currency basis in the third quarter ended Nov. 3. Analysts had estimated a rise of 14.39%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Lululemon said its gross profit in the third quarter was hit by an increase in costs related to its distribution centers and also from a strong dollar.
The company's shares have nearly doubled this year, through Wednesday's close.
