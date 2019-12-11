Commodities

Lululemon Athletica forecasts holiday quarter profit below estimates

Contributors
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Lululemon Athletica Inc forecast holiday quarter profit largely below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, sending the Canadian apparel maker's shares down 5% in extended trading.

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O forecast holiday quarter profit largely below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, sending the Canadian apparel maker's shares down 5% in extended trading.

The Vancouver-based company expects to earn between $2.10 and $2.13 per share in the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share.

Total comparable sales rose 17% on a constant currency basis in the third quarter ended Nov. 3. Analysts had estimated a rise of 14.39%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular