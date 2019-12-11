Lululemon Athletica forecasts holiday quarter profit below estimates

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O forecast holiday quarter profit largely below analysts' expectations on Wednesday, sending the Canadian apparel maker's shares down 5% in extended trading.

The Vancouver-based company expects to earn between $2.10 and $2.13 per share in the fourth quarter. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.13 per share.

Total comparable sales rose 17% on a constant currency basis in the third quarter ended Nov. 3. Analysts had estimated a rise of 14.39%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0422))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.