Lululemon Athletica expects margin squeeze in fourth quarter; shares down

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 09, 2023 — 06:55 am EST

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O said on Monday it expects holiday quarter gross margins to decline as the apparel maker grapples with increased costs amid a drop in consumer spending due to persistently-high inflation.

Shares of the yoga pant maker fell more than 10% to $295.21 in premarket trading.

The company said it expects gross margin to decline 90 to 110 basis points in the fourth quarter, compared to its previous expectation of an increase of 10-20 basis points.

Lululemon, however, said it expects fourth-quarter net revenue to be in the range of $2.66 billion to $2.70 billion, compared with its previous range of $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion.

It also expects diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.22 to $4.27, compared to its prior expectation of $4.20 to $4.30.

