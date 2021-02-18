lululemon athletica Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LULU

In trading on Thursday, shares of lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $329.11, changing hands as low as $325.75 per share. lululemon athletica inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LULU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LULU's low point in its 52 week range is $128.845 per share, with $399.8965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $331.17.

