Markets
LULU

Lululemon Athletica Boosts Q4 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

January 09, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the meeting with analysts and investors at the ICR Conference, athletic apparel company lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) on Monday narrowed its earnings guidance range for the fourth quarter, while raising net revenue outlook for the quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects earnings in a range of $4.22 to $4.27 per share on net revenue between $2.660 billion and $2.700 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.20 to $4.30 per share on net revenue between $2.605 billion and $2.655 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.30 per share on revenues of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LULU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.