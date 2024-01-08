Lululemon Athletica Boosts Q4 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the meeting with analysts and investors at the ICR Conference later on Monday, athletic apparel company lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter.

For the fourth quarter, the company now expects earnings in a range of $4.96 to $5.00 per share on net revenue between $3.170 billion and $3.190 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $4.85 to $4.93 per share on net revenue between $3.135 billion and $3.170 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.97 per share on revenues of $3.18 billion for the quarter.

