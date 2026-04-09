lululemon athletica (BIT:1LUL) Price Target Decreased by 10.37% to 162.25

The average one-year price target for lululemon athletica (BIT:1LUL) has been revised to €162.25 / share. This is a decrease of 10.37% from the prior estimate of €181.03 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €131.05 to a high of €281.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.91% from the latest reported closing price of €137.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,025 funds or institutions reporting positions in lululemon athletica. This is an decrease of 723 owner(s) or 41.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LUL is 0.14%, an increase of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.49% to 88,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 3,050K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LUL by 15.73% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,370K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 384K shares , representing an increase of 83.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LUL by 547.69% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 1,893K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,931K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LUL by 15.17% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 1,745K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 1,556K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares , representing a decrease of 41.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LUL by 19.65% over the last quarter.

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