Lululemon Athletica (BER:33L) Price Target Increased by 12.25% to 456.19

The average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica (BER:33L) has been revised to 456.19 / share. This is an increase of 12.25% from the prior estimate of 406.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 231.34 to a high of 573.36 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.16% from the latest reported closing price of 461.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1896 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 33L is 0.41%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 122,554K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 4,773K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 5.27% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,690K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,696K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,604K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 3,055K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,149K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,511K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,601K shares, representing a decrease of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 33L by 3.43% over the last quarter.

