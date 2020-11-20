Markets
LULU

Lululemon Athletica Appoints Meghan Frank As Company's First Female CFO - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Friday announced the promotion of Meghan Frank to Chief Financial Officer.

Effective November 23, Frank will become the company's first female CFO. Frank has more than 20 years of experience within the retail industry.

As Lululemon Athletica CFO, Frank will assume responsibility for the finance, tax, treasury, investor relations, asset protection, facilities, operations excellence, and strategy functions.

Frank joined lululemon in 2016 as Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Since April, she has served as interim co-CFO, along with Alex Grieve, Vice President, Controller for the company.

Previously, she held senior roles at Ross Stores and J.Crew, where she served for nearly a decade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LULU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular