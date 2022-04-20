Lululemon Athletica Aims To Double Revenue By 2026

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) said that it aims to double its 2021 revenue of $6.25 billion to $12.5 billion by 2026.

The company expects to double the size of its men's revenues in 2021 by 2026, along with ongoing expansion in its women's and accessories businesses.

The company said it is on track to successfully achieve 2023 revenue and earnings growth targets ahead of schedule.

The company's Power of Three ×2 growth strategy include total net revenue CAGR of 15% between 2021 and 2026; modest operating expansion annually; earning per share growth to outpace revenue growth; annual square footage growth in the low double digits.

