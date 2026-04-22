Lululemon Appoints Heidi O'Neill As CEO

(RTTNews) - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) said on Wednesday it has appointed Heidi O'Neill as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective September 8, 2026, following a comprehensive search process.

O'Neill, a longtime Nike Inc. (NKE) executive, brings over three decades of experience in brand strategy, product innovation, and global operations. She will also join the company's Board of Directors upon assuming the role.

She most recently served as President, Consumer, Product & Brand at Nike, where she played a key role in scaling the business and strengthening its global consumer engagement.

"lululemon is an iconic brand with something rare: genuine guest love, a product ethos rooted in innovation, and a global platform still in the early stages of its potential," said Ms. O'Neill. "As I step into the CEO role in September, my job will be to build on that foundation - to accelerate product breakthroughs, deepen the brand's cultural relevance, and unlock growth in markets around the world. I am humbled by the opportunity and energized by what the team is already building. I look forward to joining the company and helping to define and deliver the organization's next chapter of success."

Meghan Frank and André Maestrini will continue to lead as interim co-CEOs until Ms. O'Neill joins the company. At that time, Ms. Frank and Mr. Maestrini plan to return to their previous senior leadership roles and work closely with Ms. O'Neill and the rest of the leadership team to drive momentum forward.

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