Lululemon up 9.5% at $377.50 after Q3 earnings beat, FY24 guidance raise

16:48 EST Lululemon (LULU) up 9.5% at $377.50 after Q3 earnings beat, FY24 guidance raise
- Lululemon board authorizes $1.0B increase to repurchase program
- Lululemon reports Q3 SSS up 4% or up 3% on constant-FX
- Lululemon sees Q4 EPS $5.56-$5.64, consensus $5.60
- Lululemon raises FY24 EPS view to $14.08-$14.16, consensus $14.02
- Lululemon options imply 7.4% move in share price post-earnings
