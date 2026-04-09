LULU vs. RL: Which Premium Apparel Brand Stock Holds the Edge?

In the competitive world of premium apparel, lululemon athletica inc. LULU and Ralph Lauren Corporation RL represent two powerful yet distinct forces shaping modern consumer fashion.



In the premium apparel landscape, few rivalries capture investor attention like the face-off between Ralph Lauren and lululemon. Each company commands a distinct share of the global fashion and athleisure markets, yet their growth narratives are shaped by contrasting strategies — heritage luxury versus performance-driven innovation. Ralph Lauren leverages decades of brand prestige and lifestyle positioning to dominate the premium classicwear segment, while lululemon continues to expand its footprint as a category leader in technical athleticwear and wellness-focused apparel.



Market positioning plays a critical role in defining their competitive strengths. lululemon’s stronghold in women’s activewear and rapid global expansion reflect its innovation-led model, while Ralph Lauren’s diversified portfolio across apparel, accessories and home categories underscores its dominance as a lifestyle powerhouse. Together, they represent two divergent yet compelling approaches to capturing market share in the evolving consumer apparel space.

The Case for LULU

lululemon continues to strengthen its leadership in the premium activewear segment, maintaining its position as the #1 women’s activewear brand in the United States, underscoring its strong foothold within the consumer discretionary apparel and athleisure space. The company’s market position is supported by robust international momentum, particularly in China Mainland, where revenues increased 28%, alongside 12% growth in Rest-of-World markets, even as North America performance remained relatively stable amid softer demand trends.



Strategically, lululemon continues to focus on product innovation, newness expansion and omnichannel enhancements to drive engagement and full-price sell-through. The company has increased new style penetration to approximately 35%, supported by innovations such as Unrestricted Power, ThermoZen and new run capsules, alongside successful bottoms including EasyFive and Groove Wide-Leg. At the same time, LULU is enhancing guest experiences through store redesigns, localization strategies and digital platform improvements that strengthen its premium brand positioning. Tariff-related cost pressures remain a notable headwind, with gross tariff costs expected to reach approximately $380 million in 2026, though management expects mitigation through efficiency initiatives and sourcing strategies to offset a meaningful portion of the impact.



Financially, lululemon delivered a solid quarterly revenue performance, reflecting steady top-line growth despite ongoing macroeconomic pressures, while digital sales continued to expand, reinforcing the strength of its omnichannel capabilities. Looking ahead, the company expects continued full-year revenue growth, supported by disciplined inventory management, stronger full-price selling and an ongoing pipeline of new store openings worldwide, with a clear focus on expanding its international footprint. With a strategy centered on innovation, global expansion and operational efficiency, lululemon remains well positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities in the evolving global activewear market while effectively navigating near-term macroeconomic and tariff-related challenges.

The Case for RL

Ralph Lauren remains a prominent player in the global premium lifestyle and apparel segment, maintaining a meaningful presence within the consumer discretionary industry through its diversified portfolio spanning apparel, accessories and select lifestyle categories. Its strong market position is anchored in enduring brand equity, a loyal multi-generational customer base and a balanced channel mix across direct-to-consumer, wholesale and digital platforms. Targeting aspirational and luxury-oriented consumers, the company sustains its competitive edge through elevated product design, premium pricing discipline and expanding global reach, particularly across high-growth international markets.



Strategically, Ralph Lauren continues advancing its Next Great Chapter: Drive initiatives, centered on brand elevation, digital innovation and geographic expansion. Digital channels remain an important growth driver, supported by enhanced personalization tools, improved mobile experiences and data-driven customer engagement capabilities. The company is also investing in immersive marketing campaigns and curated merchandising strategies to reinforce brand desirability among younger and globally diverse consumers. In response to ongoing cost and tariff-related pressures, management is leveraging sourcing optimization, selective pricing actions and operational efficiencies to help sustain profitability while preserving premium brand positioning.



In its latest reported quarter, RL delivered solid performance driven by positive direct-to-consumer comparable sales across key regions, supported by continued strength in Asia and improving trends in Europe. These gains helped offset pockets of softness in certain wholesale markets, while disciplined inventory management and strong full-price selling supported margin expansion. With a strategy that blends heritage-led brand strength with modern digital capabilities and targeted international growth, Ralph Lauren remains well positioned to navigate macroeconomic uncertainties while delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for LULU & RL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for lululemon’s fiscal 2026 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 3.5%, while that for EPS indicates a decline of 6.9%. The EPS estimate has edged down 4.5% in the past 30 days.

LULU’s Estimate Revision Trend



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies year-over-year growth of 12.4% and 31.8%, respectively. The EPS estimate has remained stable in the past seven days.

RL’s Estimate Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of LULU & RL

In the past three months, the Ralph Lauren stock had the edge in terms of performance, recording a total return of 1.5%. This has noticeably outpaced lululemon’s decline of 22.1% and the benchmark S&P 500’s decrease of 5.5%.

LULU vs. RL: 3-Month Price Performance



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From a valuation perspective, lululemon trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 12.69X, which is below its 3-year median of 21.23X. Moreover, the stock trades below Ralph Lauren’s forward 12-month P/E multiple of 20.77X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

lululemon’s stock looks cheap from a valuation perspective. Moreover, investments in product innovation, enhanced guest experiences and continued market expansion, supported by the company’s multi-pillar action plan, highlight its long-term growth prospects.



Ralph Lauren may appear relatively premium from a valuation standpoint, but this pricing reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s enduring brand equity, disciplined execution and consistent ability to drive profitable growth. Management continues to emphasize brand elevation, full-price selling discipline and product desirability, which support healthy margins and reinforce its premium positioning across global markets.

LULU vs. RL: Which Is the Better Bet Now?

Ralph Lauren demonstrates a compelling advantage in the premium apparel space, supported by its resilient brand equity, global reach and consistent execution of strategic initiatives. The company’s combination of heritage appeal and modern digital enhancements is driving strong engagement across diverse markets, while disciplined inventory management and a balanced channel mix underpin healthy margins. Positive trends in analyst estimates further reinforce confidence in Ralph Lauren’s ability to sustain profitable growth and deliver shareholder value over the long term.



lululemon remains a formidable player with its innovation-led product portfolio, strong presence in women’s activewear and expanding international footprint. However, near-term challenges — including downward EPS revisions and margin pressures — suggest potential headwinds despite solid top-line growth. While the stock trades at a relatively attractive valuation, Ralph Lauren’s steady execution, broader market positioning and upward earnings momentum give it the edge in this premium apparel face-off.



While RL currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), LULU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.