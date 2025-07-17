$LULU stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LULU stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $513,561,484 of trading volume.

$LULU Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $LULU (you can track the company live on Quiver's $LULU stock page ):

$LULU insiders have traded $LULU stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CALVIN MCDONALD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,049 shares for an estimated $6,375,226.

$LULU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 529 institutional investors add shares of $LULU stock to their portfolio, and 608 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LULU Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LULU stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LULU stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 06/17.

on 04/08, 04/04 and 1 sale worth up to on 06/17. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 04/17.

on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 04/17. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$LULU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LULU in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Telsey Advisory Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

$LULU Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LULU recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $LULU in the last 6 months, with a median target of $317.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mingkai Zhuang from CICC set a target price of $280.49 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Alexandra Steiger from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $280.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $270.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $270.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $317.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $360.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Ashley Owens from Keybanc set a target price of $350.0 on 06/06/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.