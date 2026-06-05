A Lulu of a Miss Sends Lululemon to New Lows—Look Out Below

Lululemon’s (NASDAQ: LULU) Q1 results reveal a fundamental truth that will impact its share price long into the future. While still a growing company, offering value to investors, the brand just isn’t as cool as it used to be, and that’s a hard-to-overcome headwind.

Lululemon is no longer the status symbol it once was, and other brands are taking center stage. The question today is whether this stock will rebound in 2026 or continue declining, and the stage is set for another substantial decline to bring its price to 10-year lows.

The technical risk is significant. LULU’s post-release price action trimmed more than 10% off the stock price overnight in aftermarket trading, putting it at a multiyear low and below a critical support target. At this level, selling can gain momentum, and the downside risk is substantial. The clearest target for strong support lies near a trading range dating back to 2018. Moving to the high end of that trading range would equate to a 28% decline in the stock price; a move to the low end would add another 35% to the decline.

Analysts Slash Targets, Lead LULU Shares to Fresh Lows

Price weakness was underpinned by the analyst reaction to the report. While some expressed optimism about Lululemon’s brand power and long-term prospects, none issued a price target increase or upgrades. 100% of the initial updates from analysts included a price target reduction, with new updates averaging a target of $115, well below the previous consensus.

The critical takeaway is that analysts' trends are souring, leading to levels below the critical support target, and are unlikely to change soon. UBS, specifically, stated this is not a buying opportunity because risks remain unchanged. In fact, the weak Q1 results suggest the risks have only increased.

Institutional headwinds are among the risks. The trailing-12-month activity reflects accumulation, but the balance is slim, and many quarters are net negative in dollar terms. More importantly, institutions, which own an 85% stake, were selling ahead of the release.

The risk is that this group continues unloading shares, potentially accelerating their activity should indexes and their corresponding funds start reducing exposure. Holdings are broad-based but centered in ETFs and mutual funds.

Lulu is a component of the S&P 500 and could be removed due to loss of market capitalization, sustained weakness, or reduced relevance, all of which pose risks in 2026.

Short selling is another risk investors should consider. With blood in the water, short sellers may pile into this trade, and activity has been heating up. Late May data show short interest up for the third month, at a 10-month high. At 5.28%, the current short interest level isn’t a serious threat, but it shows increased activity and could rise quickly, given the lowered guidance and risks presented in the earnings release.

Lululemon Outperforms, But Low Bar and Guidance Offset the Strength

Lululemon had a good quarter at face value. The $2.47 billion in revenue was up 4.2% and outperformed MarketBeat’s consensus by approximately 150 basis points. The bad news is that the bar was set low; 100% of analysts had reduced their target during the quarter and were expecting much worse, and this was the slowest Q1 take in a long time. Additionally, weakness in the core U.S. market is to blame and is unlikely to end soon.

Margin was another concern: with new product launches failing to ignite sales, the company is leaning into markdowns to clear inventory, which is hurting both revenue growth and profitability. So, though the $1.69 in adjusted earnings per share was better than the consensus forecast, it was offset by a low bar and weak guidance, which is the operative factor on the stock price this summer.

Lululemon’s guidance was beyond weak. The company issued initial Q2 and full-year updates significantly below consensus. The high end of the revenue and earnings ranges were double-digit percentage points below expectation and still could be overly optimistic. As it stands, there is no reason to be hopeful, and that will be reflected in the stock price.

The trigger investors need to be prepared for is an alteration in the share buyback trend. As it stands, Lululemon is aggressively reducing its count, having bought back approximately 4.4% of shares since last Q1. The balance sheet remains healthy, and cash flow is positive, but margins are already contracting, and revenue is forecast to follow suit, so capital returns are at risk. The catalyst to watch is the international expansion. It provides a path to growth at scale that can sustain cash flow and share buybacks over time.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.