LULU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $315.47, changing hands as low as $311.12 per share. lululemon athletica inc shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LULU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LULU's low point in its 52 week range is $251.51 per share, with $410.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $314.05.

