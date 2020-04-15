LULU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $206.98, changing hands as high as $208.50 per share. lululemon athletica inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LULU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LULU's low point in its 52 week range is $128.845 per share, with $266.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $207.95.

