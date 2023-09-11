News & Insights

Lulu Group expects to launch IPO in H1 2024, shares to be listed in Gulf - chairman

September 11, 2023 — 05:32 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Hypermarket chain and mall operator Lulu Group International expects to launch its initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of 2024, its chairman said on Monday, adding that the company's shares will be listed in gulf.

The UAE-headquartered company has appointed Moelis and Co as its advisor for the IPO, Lulu's Chairman and Managing Director Yusuff Ali told reporters on the sidelines at an event in New Delhi.

Ali added that the IPO would be launched in the Gulf, although a specific stock exchange had not yet been decided.

Regarding investments in India, Ali said the company has invested 200 billion Indian rupees ($2.41 billion)so far and intends to raise this number to 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.03 billion) by 2025.

($1 = 82.8760 Indian rupees)

