Lule Demmissie: A Woman At The Forefront Of Social Investing

The world of high finance has traditionally been a male-dominated space. That didn’t stop Lule Demmissie from breaking through those barriers, defying the odds as a Black LGBTQ+ woman.

After leaving her native Ethiopia at the age of 16, Demmissie pursued a B.A. in Economics from Smith College. She went on to obtain an MBA from Columbia Business School. As a student, she won Toigo Foundation and Goldman Sachs Fellowships.

Demmissie ‘s resume reads like something one would expect from an Ivy League graduate. J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Merrill Lynch are just some of the names on the list. She is also among the many finance professionals who will be speaking at Benzinga's Fintech Deal Day event in New York City on Nov. 13.

Since September 2021, Demmissie has been CEO and board member of eToro US. In this role, she oversaw the platform’s expansion into the U.S. market. She also kept a keen eye on corporate governance, compliance and regulatory affairs.

Demmissie is a passionate advocate for improving financial literacy for all, believing that social investing can be a solution.

After an eToro survey discovered that three in four Americans think that financial literacy should be taught in formal settings, Demmissie responded:

"You're never too old or too young to expand your knowledge regarding financial matters. If you're trying to engage younger family members, consider non-traditional methods of learning — kids might be bored out of their minds discussing IRAs and 401Ks, but family board games that strengthen their 'game theory' skills; experiencing the joys of asset ownership; and tracking the movement in that asset's value over time can foster engagement and intellectual curiosity. Learning-by-doing is key, which is why eToro invested in an award-winning virtual investing platform in addition to its other investor education services for regular investors."

An Advocate For Change

Demmissie’s approach is that change always wins. The key is to adapt and use change as a catalyst for personal transformation rather than becoming a victim of it.

By leading the way in social investing, Demmissie is shaping the industry into one that is both more diverse and more accessible. She firmly believes that the future of the financial industry is one with the participation of everyday people, and that’s the side she’s playing for.

"I love being David and not Goliath," Lule once said. "I love the idea of an underdog."

