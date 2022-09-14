US Markets

Lula's lead over Bolsonaro slips 2 points for Brazil election -poll

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLA CARNIEL

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has narrowed to 8 percentage points from 10 ahead of the October election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed.

Lula is seen winning 42% support in a first-round vote against Bolsonaro's 34%, the poll said. They had 44% and 34%, respectively, a week ago.

In an expected run-off, Lula's voters' support fell by 3 percentage points to 48%, while Bolsonaro's increased by 1 point to 40%.

The poll found there was a 38% negative view of Bolsonaro's government, slightly down from 39% a week ago. The percentage of those who see the government in a positive light remained the same as last week, at 32%.

Pollster Quaest interviewed 2,000 voters in person between Sept. 10-13. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

