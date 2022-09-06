US Markets

Lula's lead over Bolsonaro slips 2 points for Brazil election -poll

Alexandre Caverni Reuters
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's lead over President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election has narrowed to 10 points from 12, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed.

Lula is seen winning 44% support in a first-round vote against Bolsonaro's 34%, the poll said. They had 44% and 32%, respectively, a week ago.

In an expected run-off, Lula's lead has also shortened by two percentage points to a 12-point gap - taking 51% of the votes against Bolsonaro's 39%.

The Genial/Quaest poll found that the negative view of Bolsonaro's government stood at 39%, down from 40% a week ago, while the percentage of those who see the government in a positive light has increased two percentage points to 32%.

Pollster Quaest interviewed 2,000 voters in person between September 1-4. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

