Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged ahead of elections -poll

Peter Frontini
Carolina Pulice
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

SAO PAULO, June 23 (Reuters) - Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was nearly unchanged in June, according to a new survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday.

Lula drew 47% support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro's 28%. In May, Lula's lead was 48% to 27%.

Other candidates made little to no progress, flagging that the presidential race is likely to remain polarized. Leftist former state governor Ciro Gomes advanced 1 percentage point from the last poll, reaching 8% of voter support.

Datafolha interviewed 2,556 Brazilians of voting age (16 years) on Wednesday and Thursday. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

