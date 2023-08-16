Lula's chief of staff says it's OK to support new oil exploration fronts

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff said on Wednesday he sees no contradiction between defending the ecological transition and new oil exploration fronts, at a time when state-run giant Petrobras PETR4.SA seeks clearance to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon river.

"There is no contradiction. It's in the name - it is an ecological and energy transition," chief of staff Rui Costa said in a radio interview. "And to fund that transition, we need money."

(Reporting by Fernando Cardoso; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.