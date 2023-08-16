News & Insights

Lula's chief of staff says it's OK to support new oil exploration fronts

Credit: REUTERS/CESAR OLMEDO

August 16, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Fernando Cardoso for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's chief of staff said on Wednesday he sees no contradiction between defending the ecological transition and new oil exploration fronts, at a time when state-run giant Petrobras PETR4.SA seeks clearance to drill a well at the mouth of the Amazon river.

"There is no contradiction. It's in the name - it is an ecological and energy transition," chief of staff Rui Costa said in a radio interview. "And to fund that transition, we need money."

