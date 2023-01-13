Commodities

Lula's changes at Brazil farm ministry draw cries from food security agency

Credit: REUTERS/Roberto Samora

January 13, 2023 — 03:43 pm EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Changes by the new government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to a federal agency tasked with upholding the sanitary standards of Brazilian agricultural products are drawing criticism from civil servants in the Agriculture Ministry, documents show.

An internal ministry memo seen by Reuters warns that a decree published on Jan. 1 reshuffling staff at the agency could undermine food inspection services and a critical network of six federal laboratories responsible for controlling vaccines, veterinary drugs and phytosanitary pesticides.

The ministry did not comment on the changes, which are part of broader efforts by the new administration to cut government spending.

The changes at the ministry, which affected 84 job positions according to a separate internal document, occur as the world is grappling with outbreaks of bird flu and the Brazilian meat sector is on high alert after cases reported in five South American nations.

In the memo, signed by a group of civil servants opposing the changes, they urge that the reshuffle be reconsidered "in the name of public health."

The union ANFFA, which represents federal auditors who inspect food plants in the world's biggest chicken exporter, denounced the overhaul.

"The federal laboratories network has struggled against drastic budget reduction and critical staff shortages for years," said ANFFA in a statement to Reuters. "Tensions rose after the decree's publication."

Meat lobby ABPA, which represents companies including JBS JBSS3.SA and BRF BRFS3.SA, told Reuters it supports maintaining the food safety agency's budget and strengthening inspection services.

"Active and passive oversight by the ministry are crucial for determining (animal) health status," ABPA said, adding this is a requirement from the nations that import Brazilian products.

(Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.