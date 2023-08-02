Lula: Brazil has 'highest real interest rate in world'

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized his country's central bank chief again on Wednesday for what he called the "highest real interest rate in world."

Speaking to foreign correspondents, Lula said Brazil's economy will grow anyway, despite the high interest rates, and he announced that major infrastructure and industrial development measures will be unveiled on Aug. 11.

They will include new Petrobras PETR4.SA investments and the oil company will take care of the energy transition towards a "green economy," he said.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((anthony.boadle@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 98204-1110 ; Reuters Messaging: https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.