Lula: Amazon countries summit to build common policy for first time

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

August 02, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by Lisandra Paraguassu for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday said that next week's summit of Amazon region nations will seek to draw up a common policy for the first time to protect the rainforest.

The eight countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) will meet Aug. 7-8 in the city of Belem at the mouth of the Amazon river.

The summit will deal with forest conservation and security along the borders, Lula said, adding that private businesses will be asked to help with the reforestation of 30 million hectares of degraded land.

