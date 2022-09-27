Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro less than a week ahead of Brazilian vote -poll

US Markets

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to 13 percentage points less than one week ahead of presidential election, a Genial/Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed.

Recent polls indicate that Lula could beat his far-right populist rival in the first round, scheduled to happen next Sunday.

The new survey put support for Lula at 46% in the first-round vote on Oct. 2 against 33% for Bolsonaro, compared to 44% for Lula and 34% for Bolsonaro a week earlier.

In a potential Oct. 30 run-off, Lula's lead rose to a 14-point advantage, from 10 points a week ago.

The Genial/Quaest poll found that negative views of Bolsonaro's government edged up to 42% from 39% last week, while the percentage of those who see the government in a positive light remained flat at 31%.

The pollster interviewed 2,000 voters in person between Sept. 24-27. Its poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

