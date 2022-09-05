Lula widens lead over Bolsonaro ahead of Brazil election - IPEC poll

Adds approval rate of Bolsonaro's government

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva lead over President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election rose to 13 percentage points and widened from 13 to 16 points in an expected second-round runoff, according to a poll published on Monday.

The survey by IPEC showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 31% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election scheduled for Oct. 2, compared to 44% and 32% respectively in the previous poll.

In the expected runoff, Lula would get elected by 52% of the voters versus 36% for Bolsonaro, a 16-point gap, up from 13 points a week ago, the poll showed.

Bolsonaro has also posted a slight worsening in his approval rate, which dropped to 30% from 31% a week ago, despite efforts after passing welfare programs and measures to tackle inflation.

His disapproval rate was 43%, according to the poll, the same result a week ago.

Pollster IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, interviewed 2,512 people in person between Sept. 2-4. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points up or down.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice, Anthony Badle and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Kim Coghill and Michael Perry)

