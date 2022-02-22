US Markets

Lula warns investors not to buy state-run utility Eletrobras

Contributors
Lisandra Paraguassu Reuters
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Brazil's former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who leads early polls for the October presidential election, said on Tuesday his Workers Party opposes privatization of state-run companies and warned investors not to buy Eletrobras.

Brazil's government is trying to end state control of Eletrobras, Latin America's largest power utility, which is known formally as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, by floating new shares this year to dilute its controlling stake.

"Selling Eletrobras for the price of bananas means selling a state asset and increasing unemployment," Lula said in a radio interview. "I'd tell investors to think twice before buying Eletrobras."

