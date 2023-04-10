US Markets

Lula says will invite Xi to Brazil as China trip approaches

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

April 10, 2023 — 06:15 pm EDT

Written by Maria Carolina Marcello for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he would invite his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to Brazil, speaking on the eve of his departure the Asian country in a bid to tighten relations between the two countries.

"I am going to invite Xi Jinping to come to Brazil, for a bilateral meeting, to get to know Brazil, to show him the projects that we have of interest for Chinese investment," he said in an interview to state-owned broadcasting company EBC, adding he is planning to "consolidate" the relationship with China.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland)

