News & Insights

US Markets

Lula says wants US investments in Brazil to drive energy transition

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

August 14, 2023 — 07:55 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he hopes for the United States to want to invest in Brazil so the two countries can work to "drive the energy transition forward."

Lula had already said last week he would ask global leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping, to increase investments in Brazil as his administration launches a new ecological transition plan.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.