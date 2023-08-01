News & Insights

Lula says 'very confident' about Brazil's economy

Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNA GERON

August 01, 2023 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he is "very confident" about his country's economy, adding he expects Brazil to grow in a "solid" way as he celebrated some recent positive consumer confidence data.

"People are starting to notice that things are improving," Lula said in a live broadcast on social media. "I'm an optimistic guy."

