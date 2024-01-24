Lula says GM will invest $1.4 billion in Brazil by 2028

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that automaker General Motors GM.N will invest 7 billion reais ($1.42 billion) in Brazil by 2028.

In a social media post ahead of a press conference on the matter, Lula said he discussed the investment with the president of GM International, Shilpan Amin, and GM's South America chief, Santiago Chamorro.

($1 = 4.9222 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.