News & Insights

US Markets
GM

Lula says GM will invest $1.4 billion in Brazil by 2028

Credit: REUTERS/ROOSEVELT CASSIO

January 24, 2024 — 11:49 am EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday that automaker General Motors GM.N will invest 7 billion reais ($1.42 billion) in Brazil by 2028.

In a social media post ahead of a press conference on the matter, Lula said he discussed the investment with the president of GM International, Shilpan Amin, and GM's South America chief, Santiago Chamorro.

($1 = 4.9222 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.