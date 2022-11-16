Banking

Lula says Brazil will ask UN to host COP30 climate summit in Amazon

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

November 16, 2022 — 05:24 am EST

Written by Jake Spring and William James for Reuters ->

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 16 (Reuters) - President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday Brazil was back in the global fight against climate change and would ask the United Nations to hold the COP30 climate summit in the Amazon.

Speaking at an event with Amazon governors at the COP27 meeting in Egypt, Lula said Brazil could not be as isolated as it had been over the last four years.

(Reporting by Jake Spring and William James; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Katy Daigle)

((Dominic.J.Evans@Thomsonreuters.com, @DominicJEvans;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BankingUS MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.