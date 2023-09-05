News & Insights

Lula says Brazil economy will grow 'despite central bank'

September 05, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday his country's economy will grow "despite the central bank," once again criticizing the independent monetary authority for its high interest rates.

Brazil's central bank held rates at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year in a bid to tame high inflation, before kicking off an easing cycle last month with a 50-basis-point rate cut.

