Lula reaches 44% voter support ahead of Brazil election, Bolsonaro has 32% -poll

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reached a 12 percentage points lead over far-right incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro ahead of the October election, according to a new poll published on Monday.

The survey by IPEC, formerly known as IBOPE, showed Lula with 44% of voter support against 32% for Bolsonaro in the first round of the election schedule for Oct 2.

