Lula pick for Brazil central bank key role says he doesn't always agree with governor

Adds quotes from nominee, more details

BRASILIA, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's executive secretary of the Finance Ministry, Gabriel Galipolo - who is due to be nominated for a key role at the country's central bank - said on Tuesday he has a good relations with central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto but does not always agree with him.

Speaking to reporters, Galipolo also said everyone wants interest rates to be reduced.

"I am convinced that the entire board of the central bank has no satisfaction whatsoever, neither professional nor personal, in having higher interest rates," he added.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad revealed on Monday that Galipolo, the former CEO of investment bank Banco Fator, would be nominated by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the central bank director of monetary policy.

Galipolo argued that it is expected that nominees to the central bank have some affinity with the current government, but also stated that he has a "cordial dialogue" with the bank and a good relationship with its governor.

If approved by the Brazilian Senate, Galipolo will be responsible for interest and exchange rate instruments at the central bank, in addition to provide technical orientation on the management of the country's international reserves.

(Reporting by Victor Borges; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.